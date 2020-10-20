Gordon Brown attacks the UK government over unemployment

Gordon Brown attacks the UK government over the countries unemployment record saying that we could lose over 1 million jobs over the next few weeks with the youth being worse hit.

Brown, has suggested that the government needs to create around 1.5 million jobs for our youth, take their heads out of the sand and wake up to the severity of the pandemics effect on the economy.

The former Labour Prime Minister has urged Boris Johnston to hold a summit over the subject as he says we are heading for an unemployment catastrophe within weeks, seeing more job losses than we saw in the 1980s.

Mr Brown said, today we are dealing with a far bigger challenge than in the 1980s and it needs a UK-wide jobs summit bringing together the regions and nations with the Prime Minister.

“If we do not listen to what is happening on the ground and mobilise all the resources of the UK, we will fail a generation of young people as surely as we did for too long in the 1980s”

A report has said that around 60% of all job losses since the beginning of the pandemic have hit the under-25s.

