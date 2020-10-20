Gimme Some Lovin’ singer Spencer Davis has died aged 81

WELSH singer and musician Spencer Davis has died of a heart attack aged 81 in California, leaving many to pay tribute to the singer of Gimme Some Lovin’ fame.

The founder of The Spencer Davis Group band had several hits in the 1960s including Keep on Running, I’m A Man and Gimme Some Lovin’.

The timeless track ‘Gimme Some Lovin” has featured on famous movie soundtracks such as: The Blues Brothers and Notting Hill.

Tributes were paid to the Gimme Some Lovin’ singer on social media by friends of the musician as well as fellow musicians and fans.

Radio Caroline presenter Suzy Wilde said: “I’m so very, very saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Davis. He was such a lovely man, generous and kind, warm and funny, and will be much missed. RIP dear Spencer.”

One fan shared a picture with the words: “Gone but never forgotten. RIP the brilliant Spencer Davis”

Singer Badly Drawn Boy said: “Sad news. Spencer Davis. Legend”

Sad news. Spencer Davis. Legend 😢 https://t.co/EfFrNkaw1t — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) October 20, 2020

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

