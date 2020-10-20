Ghislaine Maxwell Dealt Blow Over Jeffrey Epstein Testimony

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An Appeals court in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell’s 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her. In an unsigned order, the court also said U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan did not abuse her discretion in rejecting Maxwell’s “meritless arguments” that her interests superseded that presumption.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment and made no statement as to whether they plan a further appeal. The order upheld Judge Preska’s decision in July to release the deposition and hundreds of other documents from the 2015 defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers.

That case was settled in 2017, and many of the documents have been made public since.

But Maxwell’s lawyers had argued that bad publicity from disclosing “intimate, sensitive, and personal details” from the deposition could undermine her ability to defend against criminal charges that she enabled Epstein’s sexual abuses.

