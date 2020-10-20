Germany’s first area goes into lockdown since the first wave as the region records massive spike in cases compared to the rest of the country.

German Alpine region goes into lockdown as the first region of the country to do so since the end of the first wave earlier this year.

The Berchtesgaden area starts a two-week lockdown for its 105,000 residents that live along the country’s border with Austria.

Germany is seeing a sharp rise in infections alongside a range of countries across Europe with Angela Merkle recently commenting that Germany was expecting tough times ahead, however the rise is not as severe as that being seen in some Western European countries.

While Germany, as a whole, has seen 84 cases per 100,000, however the Berchtesgaden area has seen a substantially larger rate of cases recorded at 273 per 100,000 over the past week

Friday, October 16, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, appealed to the German people to make every effort to stem the spread of coronavirus by ensuring that they were acting responsibly.

She said, “Please forsake any journey that is not absolutely essential, every party that is not absolutely essential,” adding, “Stay at home, where at all possible.”

