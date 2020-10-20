Gary Lineker blames his old age for not wearing a mask after being branded a hypocrite for his error.

Gary Lineker, 59, has claimed that his advancing years are to blame for him forgetting to wear a mask when out shopping.

Lineker, currently the presenter on “Match of the Day” has given a public apology after photos were released of the ex-footballer grocery shopping without a face mask in a Marks and Spencer’s in London on

He took to social media platform Twitter, stating, “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on.”

“Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on.”

“Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present.”

The controversy comes as a particular blow to Linker as earlier this year he also took to social media to reprimand members of the public for exactly the same thing.

In April 2020 he wrote, “How can there be any debate about whether we should be wearing a mask? Even if it’s only a one percent chance of making you safer.”

“Even if it is only a one percent change of stopping you giving it to someone else. Even if it only saves one life then it has to be beneficial.”

Lineker has been a staunch advocate of face coverings since the pandemic began and has repeatedly made calls insisting the public should get on board. This stark contrast to his own stance has seen many branding him a “hypocrite”.

Back in July 2020, he tweeted, “This seems to be the most obvious thing in the world. Can’t understand why anyone would object to wearing a mask.”

“Painless gesture to ensure you don’t spread the virus to others and great for hiding bad breath.”

“Why would anyone object to wearing a mask in a shop? Not exactly a hardship. What a country of snowflakes we’ve become.”

