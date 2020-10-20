First Lady Melania Trump has pulled out of public appearances

First Lady Melania Trump has pulled out of accompanying President Trump on the campaign trail due to a lingering cough.

Melania was due to join the President in Erie, Pennsylvania, which would have seen the First Lady at her first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes just days after the President announced that the was unhappy being continually reminded of the coronavirus pandemic and that he wished it would just “disappear”.

Currently, 700 Americans are dying daily from the virus with a total of 58,000 people being tested.

The First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham said that although Melania is feeling , she is still suffering “with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be travelling today”

