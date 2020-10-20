Enjoy EVITA the musical on Eva Peron’s 75th Wedding Anniversary

SERENDIPITY refers to a matter of chance or providence and this may be true for the Salon Varietes presentation of the musical EVITA in Fuengirola which was due to be performed earlier this year and is now underway and will take place on the 75th Wedding Anniversary of the wedding of Eva and Juan Peron on October 22, 1945.

THE blockbuster stage musical (which went onto the screen with Madonna in the title role) was the last major collaboration between Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber but by all accounts, the Salon Varietes production is of a high standard which would please the pair and it is still on, with the last performance on Sunday October 25.

This is theatre in the new normal so you have to book in advance either in person on by telephone +34 952 47 45 42 to the box office which is open Monday to Friday from 11am to 2.30pm.

Masks must be worn and social distancing (including staggering of seating arrangements) will be observed at all times but if you have been starved of a good musical then this shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a superb show.

