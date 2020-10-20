Dutch royals cut Greek holiday short amid public outrage.

WHILE people in the Netherlands are being advised not to travel and new lockdown rules have been enforced, the Dutch royal family headed off to Athens for a holiday, returning after 24 hours following public criticism.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and their daughters were travelling to a part of Greece which is currently ‘code yellow’ meaning travellers don’t have to isolate on their return.

But according to the NL Times, royal reporters, politicians and members of the public were outraged when they learned of the half-term trip.

Labour MP Attje Keuken questioned why PM Mark Rutte, had allowed the trip to go ahead, saying it was “not a good example to the rest of the Dutch”.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent for public broadcaster NOs, Kysia Hekster, said the decision to travel to Greece had caused an “enormous dent” in the king’s image.

In a statement, the Royal couple said they decided to cancel their break and return after 24 hours after seeing the public reaction, saying the views “are intense and they affect us”.

They added: “Let there be no doubt: to beat the Covid-19 virus it is necessary to follow the rules. The discussion caused by our vacation does not contribute to that.”

The royal couple were forced to issue an apology in the summer after a picture was printed showing them breaking social distancing guidelines on earlier trip to Greece.

Over 8,000 new Covid cases were recorded in the Netherlands on Saturday, October17 – the country’s highest since the beginning of the outbreak.

