China’s wealthiest have earned a whopping 1.5 trillion dollars in the last year according to new analysis.

China’s wealthiest have bagged themselves a whopping 1.5 trillion dollars in the last year despite the devastation the global pandemic has had on the economy after the virus outbreak started in Wuhan.

According to one analyst said “the world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year”. The country also reported 257 new billionaires with business in the online shopping sector booming due to the pandemic.

Ja Ma, China’s wealthiest man’s wealth grew by 45% to $58.8 billion dollars (.

Executives in the health care sector also came out on top during these challenging times, Jiang Rensheng, the founder of Zhifei a maker of vaccines, seen his wealth triple to a 19.9billion.

With all this analysis and China´s GDP growth of 4.9 percent, alongside other wealthy countries reporting a huge slump in growth that was announced on Monday, October 19, they are coming under fire from many western countries accusing Beijing of a cover-up, claiming that they kept the outbreak quiet in the early stages of the pandemic so western countries wouldn’t have the chance to prepare.

China fiercely denies the claims but is resistant to allow an international investigation on the matter.

