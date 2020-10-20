THE hardest thing for any small charity is to raise sufficient funds in order to allow it to continue with its good works, particularly where children are involved and this year, the lockdown and subsequent restrictions due to social distancing has hurt these charities badly.

If you can’t raise funds from your regular events then how can you keep going and one charity that has faced this dilemma is the Allen Graham Charity 4 Kidz which was founded in 1992 and is dedicated to helping disadvantaged children and young adults in Mallorca.

-- Advertisement --



Christmas is just around the corner and it has always been a tradition of the charity to make sure that children in care receive a letter from Santa and a special gift but unless residents in Mallorca chip in, there will be many sad young faces on Christmas Day.

Visit www.agrahamcharity.org and find out how you can help with a donation, or a Christmas gift (perhaps your child would give up one present to help these underprivileged children to enjoy their special day as well).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Children’s charity needs donation of Christmas presents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!