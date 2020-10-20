Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said, ” if we go into lockdown we will have a mental health crisis on top of a pandemic”.

In response to business minister Nadhim Zahaw’s comments on the shortage of ICU beds in Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: “We take the positions in our hospitals very seriously – of course we do. But if you look at the figures from yesterday we had about 80% of our ICU occupied and that is not unusual for this time of year.” However, Andy Burnham says he would stick to the law and accept Tier 3 if it was imposed on Greater Manchester.

The Mayor added, quote: “We are not in any way complacent and we will always put health first. Health is about more than controlling the virus, if we go into a lockdown where we don’t support people in the lowest-paid professions, we will have a mental crisis on top of a pandemic.”

Asked whether he thinks the government understands Manchester’s stance, he said: “We have been working with Westminster all year to save lives, but as I said before, life is about more than the virus and Westminster struggles to understand that people can’t pay their bills. Tier 3 lockdown affect the lowest paid people in society. These are people that Westminster politicians ignore.

If we impose a lockdown here, it is going to cause certain harm to all of those people. That is why we have stood firm because we don’t believe we can consign our residents to hardship in that way.”

The deadline for a decision on the proposed Tier 3 lockdown was set last night for midday on Tuesday, October 20.

