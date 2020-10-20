A Danish murderer who killed a journalist on his home-made submarine is apprehended ‘after escaping prison by threatening guards with a fake bomb’.

Peter Madsen, the Danish murderer who killed a journalist on his submarine, was ‘swiftly apprehended’ after trying to escape from prison today, local media says. He had threatened guards into releasing him by claiming he was carrying a bomb during his escape attempt this morning.

He was later seen sitting upright by a roadside surrounded by a massive police presence a few hundred yards from the prison in Albertslund where he had been jailed for the murder of journalist Kim Wall since 2018.

The murder managed to get around 500 metres away from the prison before being stopped by a massive police swoop. Pictures show him sitting upright by a roadside surrounded by officers at the scene in Albertslund. Witnesses described seeing a flood of police activity as they apprehended Madsen.

