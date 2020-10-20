Almunecar begins campaign to update the Padron register

THE Almunecar Town Hall has started a campaign to update the Padron register among foreign residents.

-- Advertisement --



Community residents must renew their Padron every five years and non-community residents every two years. They can do it at the Statistical Office located on the ground floor of the Town Hall.

The campaign to update the data of more than 4,000 foreign residents between community and non-community members that need to be updated to maintain their rights granted by their residency, says Mayor and head of Citizen Participation, Beatriz González.

González claims “it is essential since we must ensure that everyone renews their registration in the town register, something mandatory for community residents ”, says the mayor.

“In the event of a change of address, with respect to your last registration, you can provide a document proving the new address, which may be the deed of the house in your name, a water or electricity bill also in your name or a rental contract updated, ”said Caballero.

The registration identifies the inhabitants of a town in order to provide it with public services (health centres, maintenance of beaches and parks, municipal facilities, educational centres, public transport, etc) that are appropriate to its population.