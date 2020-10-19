The incident took place on a flight from Belfast to Edinburgh and saw the irate woman swearing at passengers before reportedly aggressively coughing over everyone.

Shocking footage has emerged on YouTube of a ranting passenger getting chucked off an Edinburgh bound EasyJet flight for refusing to wear a face mask. A video shot by a fellow passenger captures the moment the woman swears and coughs in the cabin before being shown the door by the cabin crew. Video credit to Yousef Alhelou- Twitter. Warning contains abusive language.

An Easyjet passenger is thrown off the Belfast to Edinburgh flight this afternoon after she refused to wear a face covering 👀 pic.twitter.com/0iTv735ngn — Yousef Alhelou (@YousefAlhelou) October 18, 2020



Stunned mask-wearing flyers watch on as the woman launches into a foul-mouthed tirade while easyJet’s Belfast to Edinburgh flight prepared to take-off yesterday afternoon. The raging passenger with dark hair and wearing a grey dress yells: “Yous all f**k off. The woman continues to say: “Everybody dies, did you know that? Every f***ing body dies, if it’s from corona or not everybody dies.” A staff member then approaches the woman as she begins to storm off down the aisle to exit the plane.

On social media, Michelle Sinclair commented: “Why book to go on a plane silly b knew the rules before she booked her flight.” Ian Gibson wrote: “Hope she does a spell at her majesty’s service behind bars.” Aundria Hanna added: “There are no words for this stupid woman”

However, Melissa McMaster wrote: “Where’s the other side to the story? What exactly made her go off on one? As always only getting one side.” But Stuart Somerville said: “Even if there is another side, she should have more respect for herself.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EasyJet Passenger Thrown Off Flight ‘after coughing over travellers’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

