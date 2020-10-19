UK heading for NO DEAL Brexit

MPs have been told to prepare for a NO DEAL Brexit as trade negotiations with Brussels have ended without an agreement.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove told MPs ‘as things stand’ a deal will not be struck up before the end of the transition period and further talks would be ‘meaningless’.

He criticised Brussels for failing to accept that ‘it’s dealing with an independent and sovereign country now’ and that the proposals put forward are ‘simply not consistent’ with the UK’s new status.

Gove told the Commons on Monday, October 19, ‘If the EU wants to change this situation, and I devoutly hope it will, it needs to make a fundamental change in its approach and make clear its answer.

‘It has to be serious about talking intensively on all issues and trying to reach a conclusion and I hope it will. But it also needs to accept that it’s dealing with an independent and sovereign country now.

‘We’ve tried to be clear from the start that we would not be able to reach an agreement inconsistent with that status and I do not think you could accuse us of keeping that a secret.’

Gove said the Government will work closely with leaders of the devolved nations and is making contact with businesses to ensure they are ready to leave the EU – with or without a deal.

Businesses will have just 10 weeks to prepare for the end of the transition period and Gove urged bosses to check the Government website for information on the new trade rules, as No 10 launched its ‘time is running out’ campaign.

He said HMRC will contact 200,000 traders that have business with the EU to make sure they are clear on the new customs and tax rules.