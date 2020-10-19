Over 1,000 people including 700 students have been told to leave their homes in London tower blocks immediately over cladding & safety fears.

More than a 1,000 people are being asked to “immediately” quit their homes in six London tower blocks amid cladding and building safety fears. Residents of the flats in the Paragon estate in Brentford, including nearly 700 students, will now be offered alternative accommodation until all the buildings are declared safe by safety inspectors.

-- Advertisement --



The not-for-profit housing association Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) said it had taken the decision to vacate the estate following expert advice that “the construction of the buildings may be putting residents at risk”.

NHG did not provide full details of the fire safety issues but added: “Earlier building performance issues, together with fire safety issues related to the cladding and the subsequent new Government guidance since the fire at Grenfell Tower, triggered a series of safety checks at Paragon. They have each revealed further problems with this development.”

One teenager said students were left feeling “freaked out” as they were informed of the need to vacate their flats via email and a series of Zoom calls.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tower Block in London Evacuated Over Safety Fears”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!