Torrevieja U3A is moving to a new venue

TORREVIEJA U3A has announced that its monthly meetings will be moving to a new venue starting October 30.

The Los Angeles Bar and Restaurant in Torrevieja will now host the group, following months not being able to meet regularly due to the closure of the CMO building, which appears to be closed for the foreseeable future.

Meetings will now be on the last Friday of each month and although the internal space at the venue is much smaller than the group has been used to in the past, there is ample covered external seating available.

Doors will be open for Torrevieja U3A members from 10am as they get settled into their new venue, this time will allow for normal business (membership, books, coffees, booking events, etc.) to be carried out and the main meeting will commence at 11am as previous.

As usual, this will be followed by a speaker and concluded with an entertainer. Meals can also be purchased on site.

On-site parking is limited, however, there is ample street parking, and the A2 bus service passes by the street.

Further details can be found on their website.

