Torrevieja competition that’s worth its salt

TORREVIEJA town hall and the APYMECO business association’s Halloween 2020 campaign is now in full swing.

This includes a competition for all residents, regardless of age or nationality, that continues until Halloween, announced the town hall’s Commerce councillor Rosario Martinez.

This is entitled Sal del Miedo, a play on words that combines Halloween scariness and the salt that was Torrevieja’s principal claim to fame before tourism.

The competition consists of spotting the small Sal de Torrevieja bags of salt that are hidden in the windows of different shops throughout the town.

Once found, contestants should take a photograph of the shop in question, which they then send to Instagram @apymecotorrevieja with the #saldemiedo hashtag.

A jury will select five winners whose names will be announced live on Torrevieja Radio on the morning of October 31.

To be eligible for a prize of a gift voucher to be spent in local shops, is necessary to produce a receipt from any of the shops participating in the competition.

