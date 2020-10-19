Terrified mum leaped from window to escape abuse

A terrified mum leaped from the window of her flat to escape her abusive partner.

THE victim fractured her back after she jumped from a first floor window to escape the vicious attack from her homeless boyfriend, Karl Kali, 37.

Kali has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after he admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that Kali turned up drunk at his girlfriend’s flat in Solihull in the early hours of April 9. After the victim let him in, Kali began repeatedly punching her and telling her: “This is it now. I could end it now.”

Even after the victim plunged from the first floor bedroom window, fracturing her vertebrae, Kali dragged her back inside and continued the abuse.

Prosecutors told the court that Kali became angry when he feared his girlfriend had reported him to the police for breaking lockdown.

In passing sentence Judge Avik Mukherjee said: “She sustained a horrific and brutal assault at your hands when you were drunk and you thought she had grassed you up to the police which suggests to me an element of revenge.”

