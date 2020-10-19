FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Estepona which likes to describe itself as an open-air art gallery and museum due to the number of exquisite murals on walls across the town, the much smaller village of Villanueva del Trabuco also in Malaga Province appears to be of similar mind.

As well as encouraging teams of schoolchildren to paint well-executed floral designs on walls it has now benefitted from the introduction of two exceptional murals, one depicting an elderly man in the plaza de la libertad.

This was the winner of the town’s first art contest which took place last year, organised by Independent Music Platform El Indi and the council.

A second equally attractive image highlighting the importance of olives to the town’s history now appears on the other side of the same building.

