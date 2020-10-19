Star of classic TV show Home Improvement arrested

THE star of classic TV show Home Improvement has been arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad on the long-running 1990s TV classic “Home Improvement” reportedly strangled his girlfriend on Friday night, and stopped her from making the emergency 911 call.

The 39-year-old, who played the oldest son of Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, the character played by well-known actor Tim Allen, was arrested by officers from the Eugene Police Department after they got reports of a physical dispute.

Although he may not be as famous, Bryan has not been the only celebrity arrested this year.

His 27-year-old girlfriend and Bryan were sitting outside a neighbouring apartment when the police showed up and arrested the Home Improvement star.

He was booked into Lane County jail after 1am on Saturday.

