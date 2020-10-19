THE Desamparados district in Orihuela is have a Civic Centre.

“The town hall will now have premises where can it give a better service to Desamparados,” Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana announced.

-- Advertisement --



He recently signed the €224,000 purchase agreement for the premises, while admitting that the transaction had not been an easy one.

“But finally we have been able to keep our promise to find a property that could be converted into a Civic Centre,” Bascuñana declared.

The centre will also be spacious enough to provide a meeting place for the area’s groups and associations as well as a study room and a multi-purpose function room.

“We have an €80,000 allocation that will be used to start work as soon as possible on converting the building,” said Orihuela’s Finance and Patrimony councillor, Rafael Almagro.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Somewhere to meet for Desamparados residents.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!