Scientists in the Philippines claim coconut oil destroys coronavirus

SCIENTISTS in the Phillipines claim that coconut oil can be used to destroy coronavirus.

The Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) studied the effects of coconut oil on covid-19 for months in the experimental phase and clinical trials with 56 patients have already begun.

Now the scientist claim that the oil may help destroy the virus, and so it can be useful as an antiviral against the disease.

“The results are very promising, as they not only show that coconut oil, by itself, can destroy the virus, but it can also be a key mechanism for regulating the immune response against covid-19,” Jaime Montoya, director of PCHRD, said in a statement.

The Philippines is the world’s second largest producer of coconut oil, with 15.3 million tonnes per year. It contributes 26.6% of the world’s production.

Philippine Secretary of Science Fortunato de la Peña indicated in an interview with a local radio that the first analysis of virgin coconut oil as a possible antiviral agent could be available by the second week of November.

This study is not currently supported by any scientific publication. It can be read in full at this link.

