Court documents filed with The U.S. Justice Department called the attacks, which also targeted electrical power systems, the “most destructive” use of malware ever seen.

The U.S. Justice Department has accused six Russian computer hackers of causing power blackouts, financial losses of nearly $1 billion and targeting the 2018 Winter Olympics in China. Court documents said the six were officers in the Russian military’s main intelligence directorate and used “some of the most destructive malware to date.”

US Prosecutors said it caused blackouts in Ukraine, victimized the Olympics opening ceremony, and caused losses of nearly $1 billion to Pennsylvania’s Heritage Valley Health System and three other U.S. companies, including a large pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The Russian cyber hackers were also accused of hacking and leaking materials targeting French President Emmanuel Macron’s political party in 2017, attempting to interfere with the United Kingdom’s 2018 investigations into the poisoning of Russian dissident Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and trying to compromise media in the former Soviet republic of Georgia in 2018 and 2019.

So far, there has been no response from the Russian’s at all.

