TORREMOLINOS Council supports the fight against breast cancer by installing a pink glass container in La Carihuela in order to promote WHO World Breast Cancer Month (October) and will turn recycling into donations for the cause.

The initiative ‘Recycle glass for them’ which is promoted by Ecovidrio and the Sandra Ibarra Foundation, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of Breast Cancer and the importance of research and prevention in the face of a disease that affects one in eight women throughout their lives.

-- Advertisement --



Antonio Ruiz, Councillor for the Environment, said that “last year more than two hundred kilos of glass were collected. An important figure, which with everyone’s collaboration could be converted into donations and aid for the cause”.

The pink igloos are meant to remind women to have regular check-ups as early detection can save lives and a mini-version is available to purchase through the website www.miniglu.es with the profits going to the Sandra Ibarra Foundation to contribute to cancer prevention and research.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Raising awareness of the dangers of Breast Cancer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!