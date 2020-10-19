Quick Crossword 1841

1. Light informal meal 5

2. Begin 5

3. Large, important church 9

4. Appear to be 4

5. Short moral stories, often with animal characters 6

6. Armed engagement 6

7. Floor coverings 4

8. Underwater vessel 9

9. Enclosures made of wire or metal bars for birds or animals 5

10. Assigned jobs 5

11. Closes 5

12. Very old 7

13. Plaything flown in the wind at the end of a string 4

14. Playground device 6

15. Speaks 5

16. People who rule, guide or inspire others 7

17. At all times 6

18. Fundamental 5

19. Loses velocity 5