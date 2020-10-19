Quick Crossword 1841

1. Light informal meal 5
2. Begin 5
3. Large, important church 9
4. Appear to be 4
5. Short moral stories, often with animal characters 6
6. Armed engagement 6
7. Floor coverings 4
8. Underwater vessel 9
9. Enclosures made of wire or metal bars for birds or animals 5
10. Assigned jobs 5
11. Closes 5
12. Very old 7
13. Plaything flown in the wind at the end of a string 4
14. Playground device 6
15. Speaks 5
16. People who rule, guide or inspire others 7
17. At all times 6
18. Fundamental 5
19. Loses velocity 5
20. Present 4
