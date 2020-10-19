Priti Patel Pledges to Close Human Rights Act Loophole

Priti Patel will close a Human Rights Act loophole that is exploited by foreign murderers and rapists who claim asylum in the UK.

A loophole in the Human Rights Act has been exploited by murderers and rapists for years which allows them to claim asylum in the UK. Priti Patel’s Home Office intends to narrow the types of cases which can use Article 3 and has announced that a far-ranging review on human rights laws will be carried out.

The Home Department, under Priti Patel, has said that Abuse of human rights laws by foreign criminals will face a major crackdown in sweeping reforms. For the first time, restrictions will be placed on the use of Article 3 of the Act, which prohibits ‘torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment’.

The aim of the reforms is to eliminate the use of Article 3 in ‘farcical’ cases. It could include a complete ban on European Union nationals claiming they can’t be sent home for human rights reasons. This could mean the UK would be able to deport hundreds more foreign criminals a year as they are blocked from bringing spurious human rights claims. Any changes will be introduced in the Sovereign Borders Bill, due to be published early next year- after Brexit.

