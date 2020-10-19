Prison officer who gave birth to convicted murderer’s baby released on bail

A prison officer who had a baby with a jailed murderer after striking up a passionate relationship during her working hours, has been released on bail.

Kerianne Stephens, 26, slept with hit-and-run killer Louis Tate, 34 during a five-month romance in HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Maidstone Crown Court heard the affair had led to Stephens giving birth 16 months ago, with Tate, said to be the child’s father.

Kerianne and her prisoner lover, who has eight years to serve of a minimum 18-year sentence, will now face sentencing on November 12.

She pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office at the category B jail, as well as unauthorised transmission of image or sound by electronic communication between the same dates.

Judge Philip Statman adjourned for a pre-sentence report to focus on the welfare of her child.

He was told that if Stephens was jailed, the baby would be cared for by her parents.

But the judge warned her to ‘prepare herself’ for immediate imprisonment.

He said, “It would be wholly wrong for a judge to sentence a mother without knowing all the background information because she must understand for offences of this gravity, an immediate custodial sentence must inevitably be in the mind of any judge.’

Releasing the guilty prison officer on unconditional bail, he added, “You have got to understand that I’m going to be looking with the greatest care at the probation service report in this case and it’s in your best interest to co-operate with the probation service.

“You must also understand that uppermost in my mind will be a custodial sentence. But I have to give anxious consideration to what is going to happen to your child, so full co-operation, please.

“But regrettably you must prepare yourself to face an immediate custodial sentence.”