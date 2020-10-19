Police in Malaga Spain Bust Up Party of Over 150 ‘COVIDIOTS’

Local Police in Malaga broke up a party yesterday afternoon where they found around 150 people jiving away to a DJ!

The venue, located on the Colmenar road, was not a licensed music premises and was only allowed to serve food. Six patrol cars together with a police canine unit attended the ‘bust’ and were surprised to see so many people without a mask and not observing any social distancing whatsoever.

The officers were even more amazed that an actual dance floor had been installed, along with a DJ console and sound system. Some of the tables had more than ten people seated at them, with none of the guests wearing masks.

The ‘revellers’ all had their details taken by police along with the owner of the venue. A full report has been made and sent to the department of prosecutors in Malaga to decide what fines and penalties will be applied- which are bound to be in the thousands of euros.

