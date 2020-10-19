Piers Morgan’s ‘messy’ house trolled

Piers Morgan’s followers trolled him over his messy lounge after whilst time with his daughter Elise.

-- Advertisement --



The Good Morning Britain host, took to his Instagram account on Saturday night to share a picture of the eight-year-old watching the Arsenal game.

Not wanting to miss a minute of the action, Elise, who Piers shares with his wife Celia Walden, stood inches away from the TV and she donned a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang number 14 Arsenal top.

As Piers revealed her reaction to the match, his Instagram followers were less than impressed with what they considered a cluttered living room.

The proud dad captioned the photo, “Elise not happy with that first-half performance. Wants @aubameyang97 to get more of the ball.

On his coffee table were three copies of his new book, a newspaper, and some half-empty bottles.

However, Instagram users took huge issue with the wires that were tangled up behind the TV.

One commented, “Those cables like that give me the fear. Let’s get them sorted Piers please.”

“Your TV/AV cable management is appalling!” another agreed.

A third wrote, “I’m not happy with all those untidy wires!!!!

“Messy house,” another posted.

Another said, “Jaysis Piers, the wires from your television are giving me anxiety.”

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!