One for the archaeologists

AFTER lying untouched for 15 years, excavations will restart at Pilar de la Horadada’s archaeological site.

-- Advertisement --



This covers an area of 31,000 square metres in the Cañada de Praes district, west of the town centre.

Pilar de la Horadada mayor Jose Maria Perez and Culture councillor Dario Quesada recently visited the site which has now been cleared, ready for the experts to step in.

“We want the local population to be able to enjoy our historic past,” they announced.

Digs carried out at Cañada de Praes site in 1999 and again in 2005 indicated the importance of the Romans’ presence in Pilar de la Horadada in the First Century BC.

Finds revealed that site was dedicated to pottery production, owing to area’s commercial access both to the Via Augusta and shipping.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One for the archaeologists in Pilar de la Horadada.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!