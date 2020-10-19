Next six to twelve weeks will be “darkest of entire pandemic,” warns expert

A RENOWNED infectious disease expert warns America that the next six to 12 weeks will be the “darkest of the entire pandemic.”

Michael Ostersholm, the director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, gave his grim predictions as President Donald Trump considers moving towards the herd immunity approach proposed by White House advisor Scott Atlas.

Osterholm recently spoke to Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press, stating “We’re not telling the full story. We do have vaccines and therapeutics coming down the pike, but when you look at the time period for that, the next six to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the pandemic.”

When asked about the proposed idea of herd immunity and claims from Atlas that it could be achieved once 20 to 40 per cent of Americans were infected, Osterholm said: “First of all, that 20 per cent number is the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I’ve ever seen.

“It’s 50 per cent to 70 per cent at minimum,” he stated.

The infectious disease expert also reiterated the need for the vaccine after 70,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country on Friday, which was the highest level since July.

“So our goal is to get as many people protected with vaccines,” he continued.