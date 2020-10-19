Music Lovers head to La Sala on the Costa del Soul every Saturday

FORGET all of the pandemic troubles for a while and take advantage of the fact that La Sala in Banus is introducing its Saturday Soul Sessions live on the terrace from 3pm from this Saturday with Voice of Holland singing star, Ivanildo Kembel.

There is always live music galore at this famous venue but Saturday afternoon is very special and Holland’s and now Marbella’s finest Ivanildo performs everyone’s soulful favourites from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Lionel Ritchie, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Parking is available so you don’t have to be Superstitious or Ride your Pony to become a Soul Man, just Free your Mind and the rest will follow so Hit the Road Jack on Saturday.

Go for lunch on the normally sunny terrace, enjoy the show and then stay for Marbella’s finest Happy Hour between 5pm and 7.30pm where you will receive 50 per cent off selected house beverages!

Reservations are a must at the place in Marbella to be seen, so visit www.lasalabanus.com to make that reservation online or call 952 814 145.

