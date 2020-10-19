Moves to ban uranium mining in Spain

THE PSOE and Unidas Podemos (UP) coalition that governs Spain intends to ban the mining of uranium and other radioactive minerals.

Should the veto go through, this would curtail the projects of mining companies like Berkeley Energy which have had Spain – and more specifically Salamanca – in their sights for decades.

Banning uranium extraction is directly linked to the energy policies of both Spain and the EU, explained MP Juan Lopez de Uralde, who is also president of the parliament’s Ecological Transition Commission.

“We feel that by committing to the closure of nuclear power stations we should complete the circle entirely by banning uranium mining, De Uralde told the Publico newspaper.

“At present no uranium mine is active in the Old Continent,” he added.

Closing the door on Berkeley in Salamanca and other possible projects in Extremadura was welcomed by environmentalist groups and local organisations concerned at the potential damage to their areas, maintained Jose Manuel Barrueco, a member of the Stop Uranio platform.

Agriculture, pastures, rural tourism and the population’s health were all at stake in Salamanca, he added, warning that plans for the mining project there still existed.

