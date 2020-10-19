Mother who went missing in National Park found after 12 days

A mother who went missing in Zion National park 12 days ago has been found.

California mother Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38 disappeared while visiting the Utah park on October 6th.

According to Courtier’s family, she had recently lost her nanny job due to the pandemic and had embarked on a road trip to visit American national parks.

Ms Courtier vanished on October 6th while touring the park after failing to turn up at a meeting point at the end of the day. Officials located her in the park 12 days later after another visitor reported seeing her.

Courtier’s sister Jaime Strong shared an update in a GoFundMe page saying Courtier is “alive and well” but will need medical help.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone’s continued support and prayers! Details on her rescue are limited right now and we will update you when we have all the information….Please continue sharing this page as Holly will need medical care in the days moving forward. She has no medical insurance to cover the costs and your donations will help.”

