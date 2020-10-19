Meteor showers to dazzle skies this week

STARGAZERS are in for a treat as meteor showers are set to dazzle the skies this week.

The Orionid Meteor Shower is visible each October until November 7 as the Earth passes through debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. But this year, all eyes will be on the skies on October 21, as stargazers around the globe will be able to see up to 25 shooting stars per hour.

NASA deems the Orionid Shower as one of the most beautiful showers in the year, which are visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight.

As well as the stunning meteor shower, this month also brings us an extremely rare ‘Blue Moon’. Despite its name, the moon will not actually appear blue; rather, the name is given because it will be the second full moon to appear in our sky this month – the first was on October 1, the second will be on October 31.

This rare event occurs seven times every 19 years, and this month will be the first time a Blue Moon has been seen across the globe since World War II.

