Melanie Sykes really doesn’t care who saw her having fun

Melanie Sykes, 50, has reflected on her whirlwind trip to Venice where she enjoyed a six-day fling with a 23-year-old gondolier Riccardo Simionato and revealed she ‘was experiencing so much joy, it was difficult to actually care’ who saw them.

The presenter was seen kissing the handsome young man during the visit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, Melanie encouraged her followers to embrace and appreciate the ‘happy moments in this crazy life’.

Melanie wrote,

‘Morning strumpets. I knew I was being stalked on my holiday but I managed to ignore it, partly because It’s just what happens but mostly because I was experiencing so much joy, it was difficult to actually care.

‘May you also recognise, appreciate and take those happy moments in this crazy world. love Melanie x #livethatlife’

Manchester-born Melanie, and the handsome Italian, enjoyed a six-day fling in the romantic city.

The pictured embrace came less than 48 hours later, and the next day she was seen enjoying an alfresco breakfast in the gondolier’s company in the intimate Campo San Toma square.

When quizzed about his relationship with the former Big Breakfast star, Riccardo was coy, he grinned broadly as he told reporters, ‘I don’t remember. I meet a lot of people.’