Marbella Council pledges €110,000 to help three local charities

THE Marbella Council is to continue funding three charities based in San Pedro Alcantara to the tune of €110,000 during the 2020 financial year bringing the total paid to charities in the city to more than €1 million this year.

This was confirmed by Malaga Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz as she signed three collaboration agreements in the Office of the Mayor of San Pedro and said how pleased she was to be continuing to support these three worthy causes.

The Fundatul Tutelar Foundation will receive €86,000 per year to continue to its work to promote employment and the training of people with disabilities, the Association of Rehabilitated Alcoholics will receive €14,000 and the Principito Association which helps families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will be granted €10,000 per annum.

