Landslide kills 11 while many more missing in Vietnam

LANDSLIDE kills at least 11 people while 11 more are still missing after a landslide at an army barracks in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese government has said that a landslide buried the military barracks in Quang Tri province, killing eleven people while a frantic search is underway for the other missing people.

Heavy rain has battered central Vietnam since Sunday in the worst floods the country has seen in years. River levels in the area have reached their highest in two decades, with the disaster management authority warning of the possibility of further flooding and landslides.

Government officials reported that 22 people had been buried under thick mud as rocks rained down on the military station.

“From 2am, there have been four to five landslides, exploding like bombs and it feels like the whole mountain is about to collapse,” said local official Ha Ngoc Duong, according to the VnExpress news site.

Eleven bodies have been recovered so far, the government said.

