Jealous husband jailed for life after shooting wife’s lover

JEALOUS husband will likely be jailed for life for setting a trap for his wife’s lover and shooting him.

Andrew Jones, 52, sent a text message to victim Michael O’ Leary, 55, in January pretending to be his cheating wife. The message lured O’ Leary to a farmhouse in Cyncoed Farm, Caemarthenshire, where Jones was lying in wait.

Jones then shot his friend of 25 years in the face with a .22 Colt rifle and used a digger to move the body, burning it on a funeral pier.

Jones and his love rival Mr O’Leary were friends for 25 years before the affair started in the farming village of Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire. Jones and his daughter Cari ‘monitored’ Rhianon’s movements and phone calls after discovering she was cheating in September 2019.

At his trial, Jones denied the murder, claiming the gun had gone off in a ‘tragic and terrible accident’ where he was merely attempting to scare O’ Leary.

Jones will be sentenced later this month when Mr O’Leary’s wife and family will give victim impact statements. Judge Justice Jefford said: “There is only one sentence I can give and that is life imprisonment.”

