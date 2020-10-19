Hooded gang rob couple with newborn baby at gunpoint

HOODED gang rob a couple with a newborn baby at gunpoint for their American bulldog puppies.

A Liverpool couple were left terrified after a gang of hooded men broke into their home in Kensington on October 18 and threatened them and their newborn baby at gunpoint.

The thieves smashed through a window and allegedly robbed them at gunpoint for their six American pocket bulldog puppies.

CCTV footage shows one of the thugs throwing a stone through a window, which shatters and spills glass everywhere. He then calls to others and 5 people can be seen in the couple’s garden.

On their return, the men can be seen carrying the puppies out of the house. The couple’s car was also stolen.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: ‘Three males were detained by officers and have been taken into custody. Efforts are ongoing to locate any outstanding suspects.

Police also said that two cars found near the scene were being forensically examined.

