Greater Manchester MP admitted to hospital with coronavirus

GREATER Manchester MP Yasmin Qureshi was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, after suffering from pneumonia.

-- Advertisement --



The MP for Bolton South East confirmed this morning that she had to be hospitalised at the Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday, where she has remained.

The news comes at a pivotal time for Greater Manchester as its MPs, and both Labour and Tory leaders, have been locked in a battle with the government regarding a move into a Tier 3 lockdown.

Speaking on her Facebook account, Labour’s Yasmin Qureshi said: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for Covid-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home.

“I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

“I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

“I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital.

“They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.”

We wish her a speedy recovery.