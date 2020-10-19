Gary Lineker Branded a Hypocrite When Spotted Shopping Maskless in M&S

Gary Lineker apologised to his fans and the public after going into a store without a mask on.

The Match of the Day presenter says he was ‘very embarrassed’ by his mistake and explained on a Twitter post: “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present.”

The outspoken former footballer was pictured wandering around Marks & Spencer in Barnes, south-west London, on Sunday without a mask – after months of lecturing others to do just that. The 59-year-old Match Of The Day presenter was spotted by a member of the public as he looked at the supermarket’s desserts before browsing the shop, queuing at the tills and paying for his food – all without a mandatory face covering.

Mr Lineker was branded a hypocrite as he had repeatedly lectured his 7.7million Twitter followers to wear a mask to fight the invisible killer disease.

