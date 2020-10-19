Former Blue Peter Presenter Collapses and Cries over Verdict

Former Blue Peter Presenter John Leslie collapsed and cried as he was found NOT GUILTY over sexual assault charges.

Ex-Blue Peter Presenter John Leslie openly wept as he was found not guilty of groping a woman’s breasts at a Christmas party in 2008 by a jury after 23 minutes of deliberations. The former Blue Peter presenter had been accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts at a celebrity Christmas party, an incident he said never happened.

The 55-year-old walked free from Southwark Crown Court today after a jury of nine men and three women found him not guilty of sexual assault following just 23 minutes of deliberations.

An emotional Leslie banged his forehead on the glass of the dock before putting his hand over his face and weeping. His father, Les, who sat throughout the trial in the public gallery, burst into tears at the verdict before pumping his fists in celebration.

Famous celebrity character statements

Famous faces Fern Britton, Anthea Turner, Yvette Fielding and Diane-Louise Jordan, from his time presenting This Morning and Blue Peter, all gave character statements to support their friend, calling him a ‘gentleman’.

