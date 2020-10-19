AN end of summer fundraising party for Breast Cancer Awareness has been announced by Crudo 100 and the Seren Beauty and Holistic Therapy Salon: Wear It Pink!

The wonderful Wear It Pink Party will be held at Galerías El Flamenco, La Manga del Mar Menor on Friday 23, between 10am and 2pm.

The event promises to be spectacular with a raffle, games, a cake stall, Cava or hot drinks and skin and CBD consultation, with money being raised for well-deserved Breast Cancer Charities: ‘Breast Cancer Now’ and ‘Walk The Walk’.

Becki, the founder of the Crudo 100 (All Things Hemp shop in La Manga) also launched the ‘31 Steps in 31 Days To a Healthier Life’ challenge at the beginning on the month to raise money for the charities.

Cancer survivor Becki said: “Our previous challenges, using volunteers from our members community, have been so successful that I thought it was about time that I took on a challenge myself!

“And when I heard that October was Breast Cancer Awareness month, this made it very personal to me, as one of the main reasons I use CBD is to prevent my breast cancer returning (3 years clear so far!), so I thought this would be the perfect challenge.

“Please join in or sponsor me if you can, to raise much needed funds for Breast Cancer!“

