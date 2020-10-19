Double amputee dancer David Toole dies at 56

DAVID Toole, the double amputee dancer who performed a breathtaking routine at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, dies at 56.

David, who was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his services to dance and people with disabilities, will be fondly remembered for his ballet-inspired routine while being hoisted high above the stadium floor in 2012.

Tributes have flooded in for the 56-year-old, who was born sacral agenesis, meaning his legs did not develop properly, after it was announced that he died in a Leeds hospital this week.

“Dave was so many things, our darling, wonderful, opinionated, glorious, silly, funny, kind, sexy, loving and wise friend,” said Jenny Sealey, the artistic co-director of the London 2012 Paralympics opening ceremony.

“And of course, an extraordinary performer and a unique brilliant dancer,” she concluded.

Speaking about the incredible double amputee dancer, Alan Lane, artistic director of Leeds-based Slung Low theatre company, said: “We are all so sad to hear of Dave Toole’s passing. It was such a privilege to make so many adventures with him.

“He had an extraordinary talent; he was a brilliant actor and the very finest dancer we’ve ever seen,” he concluded.

Our thoughts and prayers go to David’s friends and family.

