Cryptic Crossword 1841

1. Bee is back in, for example, to surround the enemy 7
2. Intends to have money resources 5
3. Penny gets poor return for flag 5
4. Mix cider to make explosive 7
5. Naughty lads sin on these atolls 7
6. Small fastener for slow mover 5
7. Hills in Oslo pessimists avoid 6
8. Admission made by clubs in unusual cases 6
9. Some selfindulgent treats for a petite type 5
10. Noisy talk about a ratchet 7
11. Rumpus resolved in court 7
12. Wilbur mad to disguise Asian country 5
13. Tough English novelist 5
14. Checks for means of keeping insects out 7
15. Birds used big nuts 7
16. Group of fish also swimming round husband 5
17. Writes in river cost 7
18. Cut out for this type of duty? 6
19. Horses from the farm are saddled 5
20. Inspire a Northern Ireland colleague 7
21. Short period of enchantment 5
22. Person in authority if force is involved 7
23. Room in church getting colour 7
24. Masters vandalised small rivers 7
25. Plain little cakes in square ice cream containers 6
26. World consisting of energy, skill and hydrogen 5
27. Curious about one making a racket 5
28. During the winter season it's short 5
