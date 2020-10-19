Cryptic Crossword 1841

1. Bee is back in, for example, to surround the enemy 7

2. Intends to have money resources 5

3. Penny gets poor return for flag 5

4. Mix cider to make explosive 7

5. Naughty lads sin on these atolls 7

6. Small fastener for slow mover 5

7. Hills in Oslo pessimists avoid 6

8. Admission made by clubs in unusual cases 6

9. Some selfindulgent treats for a petite type 5

10. Noisy talk about a ratchet 7

11. Rumpus resolved in court 7

12. Wilbur mad to disguise Asian country 5

13. Tough English novelist 5

14. Checks for means of keeping insects out 7

15. Birds used big nuts 7

16. Group of fish also swimming round husband 5

17. Writes in river cost 7

18. Cut out for this type of duty? 6

19. Horses from the farm are saddled 5

20. Inspire a Northern Ireland colleague 7

21. Short period of enchantment 5

22. Person in authority if force is involved 7

23. Room in church getting colour 7

24. Masters vandalised small rivers 7

25. Plain little cakes in square ice cream containers 6

26. World consisting of energy, skill and hydrogen 5

27. Curious about one making a racket 5