Controversial teaching method sees instructor throw toddler into pool

CONTROVERSIAL teaching methods sees a swimming instructor deliberately throw a fully-clothed toddler into a pool.

The shocking pictures and video show a popular new craze in the US of ‘swimming survival’ lessons, where a 1-year-old is dragged into the pool complete with coat and shoes.

The swimming instructor, named only as Shannon, stands by for over thirty seconds, watching the struggling toddler roll herself over on to her back in the water.

The ‘swimming survival’ aims to teach young children how to perfect the ‘roll over breathing’ technique; instructors teach children to roll over from a face-down position in the water to a face-up back float.

The instructor posted the video on TikTok with the caption: “Crying = breathing. We want to find our children face up in the water.”

“1-year-old coat, shoes, regular diaper. What if you never heard your child cry again because you didn’t prepare them with aquatic survival swim lessons?” she added.

