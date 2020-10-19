Child shot dead by masked gunman outside his home

CHILD, 13, was shot dead by a masked gunman while fixing a lawnmower outside his home.

Brayan Zavala, 13, was working on a lawnmower with his father and brother in his front yard in Riverdale Georgia on October 15 when a masked gunman shot him in the face.

According to reports, the gunman, wearing a ski mask, got out of a dark-coloured Chevrolet at around 9pm and blasted Brayan in the face with a shotgun. He then sped away without saying a word.

Speaking to 11Alive news, the victim’s brother, Jesus Zavala, 16, said: “The shooter didn’t even say I want your money or this is a robbery or I’m assaulting you. He just came, stood there [in] silence and shot my brother.”

The middle school student, who was soon set to celebrate his 14th birthday, died at the scene in his father’s and brother’s arms.

Clayton County Police have confirmed that the killer has not yet been identified and remains at large.

