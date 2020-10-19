Cartoonists contribute to a travelling exhibition fighting bullying in schools

BULLYING is without doubt a growing problem and whilst amongst adults it may be through social media, with children it can be physical as well as online so a new project using humour to try to stop it will hopefully be successful.

A travelling exhibition organised by the El Batracio Amarillo magazine, sees its first outing at a school in Motril and those attending the IES Latina will have the chance to understand the problems raised by bullying.

One hundred cartoonists have come together to produce this display which will be travelling to the different schools in the municipality over a period of weeks and their contribution may well help the physical and mental wellbeing of children of all ages.

